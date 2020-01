FILE PHOTO: German carmaker Porsche hosts a photo tour showing the production and the manufacturing of the new Macan in Leipzig, Germany, December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

BERLIN (Reuters) - A weak phase in the German industrial sector is not over yet but it is likely to reach turning point soon, the German economy ministry said on Wednesday, citing positive signals from orders and business expectations.

It said there were initial signs of hope at the start of the year but warned that prospects for German exports remained subdued.