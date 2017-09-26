Husband of far-right AfD co-leader to quit party, lawmaker says

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Marcus Pretzell, a senior member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the husband of party co-leader Frauke Petry, on Tuesday told a regional party branch he wanted to leave the AfD, a regional lawmaker in the AfD said.

“Mr Pretzell told the parliamentary group he wants to leave the parliamentary group and then also the AfD,” said Helmut Seifen, a lawmaker in the regional assembly of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia said.

Pretzell declined to comment.

Earlier on Tuesday German media reported that his wife, Petry, would leave the party that became the third largest group in parliament after Sunday’s national election.