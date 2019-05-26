German SPD leader: important to keep working in Merkel coalition

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Nahles attends the "No to Hate, Yes to Change" pro-European demonstration, ahead of the EU election, in Cologne, Germany, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) said on Sunday she wanted to continue to work in the national coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives despite heavy losses in a state vote and in elections to the European Parliament.

Describing the election results on Sunday as “extremely disappointing”, Andrea Nahles said it was important that her party continued to rule in the coalition for its social agenda, such as a basic pension level.