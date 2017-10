BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday to form a strong coalition government that could help shape Europe’s future after her re-election.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for a working lunch at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

In a published letter, Juncker wrote: “In view of the great global challenges, now more than ever Europe needs a stable German government which will actively help shape our continent.”