FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's FDP sees common ground with Greens on education, digitization
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 25 days ago

Germany's FDP sees common ground with Greens on education, digitization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s liberal Free Democrats (FDP) see some common ground with the Greens on areas including education and digitization, party leader Christian Lindner said on Monday.

Free Democratic Party FDP leader Christian Lindner gestures during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

“There are commonalities with the Greens on the question of education reform, on questions of civil rights and certainly also on the question of the expansion of fiber optic networks, for which we need to provide more funding,” he told journalists the day after Germany’s national election.

The FDP has set the stage for tough coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Greens, saying they would not agree to a deal that did not promise a change in the German government’s direction.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.