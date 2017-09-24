Macron says pursuing cooperation with Merkel that is vital for Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to mark the 500th anniversary of Protestant Reform at the Hotel de Ville City Hall in Paris, France, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he called German Chancellor Angela Merkel to congratulate her on winning a fourth term in office and said France and Germany would forge ahead with their cooperation.

“I called Angela Merkel to congratulate her. We continue with determination our vital cooperation for Europe and for our countries,” Macron tweeted.

Macron ran for the French presidency on a pledge to “relaunch” Europe, in tandem with Germany, after years of economic and financial crisis and the new shock dealt by Britain’s vote last year to leave the bloc.

Merkel’s conservatives beat their rivals to win her a fourth term in an election that will also bring a far-right party into Germany’s parliament for the first time in more than half a century, exit polls showed.