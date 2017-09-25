Merkel: Open to coalition talks with FDP and Greens, but also SPD

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her conservatives would sound out coalition possibilities with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens as well as with the so far reluctant center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the CDU party headquarters, a day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“I think all parties ... have a responsibility to ensure that there will be a stable government,” Merkel told reporters after her conservative CDU/CSU bloc won Sunday’s election albeit with its weakest result since 1949.

Merkel added that sustainable budget policies and domestic security would be priorities for her conservatives in the upcoming coalition talks.