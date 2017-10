MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken over the phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, congratulating her on the victory by a loyal bloc of parties in Germany’s parliamentary polls, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Christian Democratic Union CDU party leader and German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the CDU party headquarters, a day after the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Berlin, Germany September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Both of them underlined their readiness to continue the “mutually advantageous” cooperation between Russia and Germany, the statement said.