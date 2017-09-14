FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 5:34 PM / in a month

Support for German SPD slumps to lowest this year: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Munich, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Support for Germany’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD) has slumped to its lowest level this year just 10 days before an election in which conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel looks set win a fourth term, a poll showed on Thursday.

The weekly survey, conducted by Infratest dimap for ARD television, showed support for Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc unchanged at 37 percent, with the SPD dipping one percentage point to 20 percent.

That was the SPD’s lowest level since January, when it also scored 20 percent. The party has not polled a lower level in the Infratest dimap survey.

The anti-immigration, euro-hostile Alternative for Germany (AfD) came in at 12 percent, up one point, making it the third-strongest political force. The business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) followed with 9.5 percent.

The radical Left party scored 9 percent, and the environmentalist Greens were on 7.5 percent.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin

