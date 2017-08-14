FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schaeuble says hopes ECB's low interest rate policy ends soon
#Business News
August 14, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 16 minutes ago

Schaeuble says hopes ECB's low interest rate policy ends soon

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble presents draft budget for 2018 and mid-term plans for state spending until 2021 during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

SCHLEIZ, Germany (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday reiterated his criticism of the European Central Bank's low interest rate policy and said he hoped it would be changed in the near future.

"I'm not pleased about it," Schaeuble said, referring to the low interest rates set by the ECB. "And I hope it soon ends."

He was speaking at a campaign rally in the eastern town of Schleiz, before a Sept. 24 national election that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are expected to win but which may leave them needing a coalition partner.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Larry King

