Technology News
June 8, 2020 / 9:38 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

German public electric car charging network grows by 60%: BDEW

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s public network for electric vehicles expanded by 10,000 charging spots, an increase of nearly 60%, in the last year, the country’s electricity lobby said on Monday.

The tally rose to 27,730 spots in May, up from 17,400 a year ago, the BDEW industry association said. Fast-charging spots made up a share of about 14%, it said.

The data comes on the heels of fresh investment to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in Germany, which has been slow to embrace the shift towards battery-powered cars.

“The corona crisis is a great challenge for charging station operators. Therefore, it is even more relevant for them to receive government tailwind in the further build-out,” BDEW managing director Kerstin Andreae said.

As part of the country’s stimulus package unveiled last week, 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) have been earmarked specifically to build out electric charging spots and battery cell technology.

Around 280,000 electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids are currently registered in Germany. Existing public infrastructure can cater for 440,000 cars.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below