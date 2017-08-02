FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Daimler: measures will reduce emissions of over 3 million cars in Europe
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 2, 2017 / 4:35 PM / a day ago

Daimler: measures will reduce emissions of over 3 million cars in Europe

1 Min Read

Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Mercedes car maker Daimler AG leaves the so-called "Dieselgate" meeting with German ministers in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Software changes agreed at a meeting on Wednesday will reduce the nitrogen oxide emissions of 3 million Mercedes-Benz cars in Europe, including about 1 million cars in Germany, Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.

He said the measures would reduce the emissions of the cars by an average of 25 to 30 percent.

"We intend to improve diesel cars instead of banning them," Zetsche said. "As long as electric cars only have a small market share, the optimization of diesel engines is one of the most effective tools to achieve climate goals for reducing carbon dioxide in traffic," he said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.