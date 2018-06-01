FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 1, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Daimler agrees to clear up complex emissions issues: Transport Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and the German transport ministry have agreed to clear up highly complex technical issues related to diesel emissions, a spokesman for the ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

He said that concrete steps were agreed following a meeting on Monday in which German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer questioned Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche over how many Mercedes-Benz vans and cars need to be fixed after a regulator found illegal software in one of its models.

    The ministry was asked to comment on a report in magazine Der Spiegel that said Scheuer had threatened to fine Daimler 3.75 billion euros ($4.38 billion) over a diesel emissions scandal.

    Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.