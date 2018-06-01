Daimler agrees to clear up complex emissions issues: Transport Ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and the German transport ministry have agreed to clear up highly complex technical issues related to diesel emissions, a spokesman for the ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

He said that concrete steps were agreed following a meeting on Monday in which German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer questioned Daimler boss Dieter Zetsche over how many Mercedes-Benz vans and cars need to be fixed after a regulator found illegal software in one of its models.

The ministry was asked to comment on a report in magazine Der Spiegel that said Scheuer had threatened to fine Daimler 3.75 billion euros ($4.38 billion) over a diesel emissions scandal.