BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer will try to establish during a meeting on Monday with Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche how many Mercedes diesel models were possibly fitted with devices to cheat emissions tests, a spokesman said.

FILE PHOTO: Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Mercedes car maker Daimler AG presents the new Mercedes AMG Project One car during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The transport ministry spokesman added that the ministry would issue a statement after the meeting.