BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has threatened carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) with a fine of 3.75 billion euros ($4.38 billion) over a diesel emissions scandal, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

There was no comment immediately available from the Transport Ministry on the report.