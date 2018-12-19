German court rules driving ban in Darmstadt to take effect from June: magazine

FILE PHOTO: Cars pass a traffic sign banning diesel cars ont the Stresemannstrasse in downtown Hamburg, Germany, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German court ruled on Wednesday that a driving ban for older diesel cars on two streets in the western city of Darmstadt would take effect from June 2019, Focus magazine reported on Wednesday.

The ban affects older diesel cars in Darmstadt with engines conforming to the Euro 5 emissions standard, as well as petrol vehicles up to Euro 2.

No one at the court in Wiesbaden was immediately available for comment on Wednesday’s ruling.