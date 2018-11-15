German regional government expects to appeal Essen, Gelsenkirchen driving bans

BERLIN (Reuters) - The environment minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) said she expected the regional government to appeal a court ruling that NRW must ban older diesel vehicles from parts of the nation’s industrial heartland.

The ban affects Gelsenkirchen and Essen, including part of the A40 motorway in the Ruhr region, one of Germany’s most densely populated areas.

NRW Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser said the regional government would carefully examine the rulings and then decide whether to appeal them.

“Where there is a threat of driving bans in certain zones, especially if a city and a motorway in the middle of a conurbation like the Ruhr area are affected, it is already foreseeable that the regional government will file an appeal,” she added.