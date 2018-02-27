FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 2:47 PM / in 12 hours

Following court ruling, Hamburg announces diesel restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The city of Hamburg said it would immediately start work on implementing earlier announced restrictions on very polluting older diesel cars after a court ruled earlier on Tuesday that cities were entitled to do so.

Numerous German cities have considered bans as an interim measure to bring levels of harmful nitrogen compounds in the air back down to EU target levels.

“The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled that driving bans are permissible,” the city’s senate said in a statement. “The through-traffic restrictions outlined in the air cleanliness plan for older diesel vehicles will therefore be implemented shortly.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

