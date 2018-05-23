German city of Hamburg to ban old diesel vehicles in some areas from May 31

BERLIN (Reuters) - The northern German city of Hamburg will introduce a ban on old diesel vehicles on two streets on May 31, the city’s government said on Wednesday, raising pressure on Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and other carmakers to provide fixes for polluting models.

The move follows a ruling by Germany’s top administrative court earlier this month to bring air pollution levels in line with European Union rules. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has long sought to avoid bans.