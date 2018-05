BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s city of Hamburg said on Thursday it would uphold regional diesel-car driving bans until the federal government forces automakers to implement vehicle retrofits.

FILE PHOTO: Traffic signs, which ban diesel cars are installed by workers at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Germany’s first-ever bans of older diesel vehicles from streets in a major city follow a court ruling in February that allowed local authorities to adopt such restrictions as they try to meet European air quality standards.