FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 28, 2018 / 10:34 AM / in 42 minutes

German diesel deal must include hardware refits: environment ministry

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s environment ministry is sticking with its demand that any agreement on how to tackle pollution from diesel vehicles include hardware upgrades, a spokesman for the ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Protests against Germany's "Dieselgate" in front of Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure where ministers and car executives hold a meeting to agree ways to cut inner-city pollution to try to stave off bans on diesel cars and restore the tarnished reputation of the country's auto industry in Berlin, Germany, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“Hardware retrofits must be part of solution. We have demanded hardware retrofits for a long time, now we are in constructive negotiations about that,” the spokesman said during a regular government news conference.

The German government is due to hold a diesel summit at the German chancellery later on Friday, in which it will try to reach agreement on the issue.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.