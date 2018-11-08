Environment
November 8, 2018

German judge says court considers diesel car bans in Cologne and Bonn

A fuel tank cap of a diesel car is pictured in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - A German court is considering imposing driving bans on older diesel vehicles to improve the air quality in the western cities of Cologne and Bonn, a judge said on Thursday.

The bans could affect two highly frequented streets in Bonn as well as some specific zones in Cologne, the Cologne court said, adding that it would continue its deliberations.

The court is expected to decide later on Thursday.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal

