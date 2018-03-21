FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel rejects nationwide driving bans for diesel cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the federal government rejects the idea of introducing comprehensive driving bans for diesel vehicles, calling instead for tailored solutions to bring down car emissions in heavily polluted cities.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We’re against nationwide driving bans,” Merkel told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that German carmakers had to make up for the mistakes they had made in the past.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

