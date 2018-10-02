VW will help with diesel retrofits but BMW is refusing them: German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has agreed to help with hardware retrofits for diesel cars but some details still need to be discussed while BMW (BMWG.DE) has refused such retrofits, German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer attends a news conference on Diesel issues in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

He told a news conference that Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has said it could consider hardware retrofits but would concentrate on trade-in incentives of up to 5,000 euros ($5,755.50) that encourage vehicle owners to switch their older diesel cars for newer, cleaner ones.