German ministry says it expects to avoid driving bans for some older diesels

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German Transport Ministry plan should make it possible to avoid driving bans for diesel vehicles meeting the Euro 4 and Euro 5 diesel emissions standards, a spokeswoman for the ministry said on Wednesday.

“We have worked out an effective concept that will ensure that there need not be any driving bans for Euro 4 and 5 and that cities can stick to the limits,” a spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry told a news conference.

A German government spokesman said Chancellor Angela Merkel expected carmakers to present their plans for diesel trade-in incentives in the coming days. That comes after the federal German government outlined plans earlier this month to cut pollution from diesel vehicles by asking carmakers to offer owners trade-in incentives and hardware fixes.