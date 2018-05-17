FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Diesel fallout is responsibility of carmakers: German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers will have to take responsibility for the fallout from their cheating in diesel cars’ emission tests, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer arrives at German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

In a statement issued by his ministry, he also described as “disconcerting” a decision by the European Commission to take Germany to court for breaching air targets.

“It is the judiciary that is responsible for prosecuting crime in Germany,” he wrote. “It is disconcerting that the European Commission doesn’t appear to know this.”

Writing by Joseph Nasr

