November 8, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

VW, Daimler willing to pay for diesel retrofits, BMW not: German minister

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Thursday that Volkswagen and Daimler were prepared to offer hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles at their own cost but BMW was refusing to do so.

Scheuer also said VW, Daimler and BMW wanted to press ahead with trade-in incentives.

He added that German carmakers were also prepared to spend up to 3,000 euros ($3,429.60) per vehicle and that could include hardware retrofits.

He also said he would speak to foreign carmakers and added that they should match the efforts of German carmakers on the diesel issue.

($1 = 0.8747 euros)

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt, editing by Tassilo Hummel

