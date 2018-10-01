VW will cover some costs of hardware retrofits for diesel cars - German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen has agreed to cover some but not all of the costs for hardware retrofits of diesel cars, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Monday, adding the German coalition still needed to decide how to plug the funding gap.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“We have a commitment from Volkswagen for hardware retrofits,” Scheuer said in a live video chat on Instagram. “A retrofit costs around 3,000 euros. VW will cover 2,400 of that. Now we have to discuss in the coalition how we handle the gap of 600 euros.”

He said his party, the Christian Social Union - Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats - did not want diesel drivers to face any additional burdens.