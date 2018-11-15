German finance minister: Changing imissions protection law makes diesel retrofits attractive

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting in Potsdam, Germany November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that changing the imissions protection law made hardware retrofits of diesel cars attractive.

On Thursday the cabinet agreed on new legislation, according to which driving bans in cities with nitrogen oxide emissions below 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air are disproportionate.

“What we’re doing today is that for the first time ever we’re creating a legal basis in the federal imission control act to impose restrictions on driving into or through an area,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin.