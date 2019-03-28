Environment
German city of Stuttgart bans older diesel vehicles from April 1

FILE PHOTO - Cars pass a traffic sign banning diesel cars on the Stresemannstrasse in downtown Hamburg, Germany, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - A ban on older diesel vehicles in the German city of Stuttgart will take effect on April 1 and will include car owners who live in the city, the city said on Thursday, following a local court ruling last year.

The city said it would ban vehicles with engines conforming to the Euro 4 emissions standard from driving or parking in the city unless they are given an exception.

Vehicles with engines conforming to the Euro 5 emissions standard will not be affected at the moment but a decision on whether to ban will be made after examining emissions results in mid-2019, the city said.

