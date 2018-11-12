Stuttgart to ban older diesel engined cars after court ruling

FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign, which bans diesel cars is pictured at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg, Germany, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Stuttgart will enforce a ban on older diesel vehicles by 2019 following a local German court ruling on Monday, the latest German city to fall into line with moves to cut pollution.

Stuttgart had appealed against an earlier ruling which sought to ban so-called euro 5 diesel vehicles from its city center by late 2019, but said on Monday it would adhere to the Baden-Wuerttemberg administrative court’s ruling.

Environmental group DUH has sued several German cities for failing to uphold European Union clean air rules, demanding they ban older diesel vehicles.

Germany’s highest administrative court ruled in February that banning diesel engined passenger cars is legally permissible. Diesel bans have now been allowed in Hamburg, Frankfurt and Berlin.