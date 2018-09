HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is prepared to agree to a compromise on hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles and to offer further incentives for drivers to swap some older diesel vehicles for newer ones, a person familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

But the carmaker rejects a proposal that carmakers should buy back older diesel vehicles, the person said.

Volkswagen declined to comment.