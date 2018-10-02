Volkswagen not prepared to cover full costs of diesel retrofits: source

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is not prepared to cover the full cost of hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles in Germany, a source at Volkswagen said, contradicting a deal announced by the German coalition parties on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“If hardware retrofits are accepted by customers, then we will participate (in the costs) to the extent agreed,” the person said.

Under the coalition parties’ deal, owners of older diesel cars in German cities where the air is particularly polluted will be able to choose between trade-in incentives and a hardware upgrade.