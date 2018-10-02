FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 2, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen not prepared to cover full costs of diesel retrofits: source

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is not prepared to cover the full cost of hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles in Germany, a source at Volkswagen said, contradicting a deal announced by the German coalition parties on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A car with the Volkswagen VW logo badge is seen on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“If hardware retrofits are accepted by customers, then we will participate (in the costs) to the extent agreed,” the person said.

Under the coalition parties’ deal, owners of older diesel cars in German cities where the air is particularly polluted will be able to choose between trade-in incentives and a hardware upgrade.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.