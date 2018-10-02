FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 2, 2018 / 12:05 PM / in 30 minutes

Volkswagen says Germany must ensure all carmakers are on board for diesel retrofits

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said the German government must ensure that all car manufacturers offer hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles, after the car industry raised objections to an agreement by coalition parties on trade-ins and retrofits.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen cars are parked outside a VW dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

“For retrofits, we assume that the federal government will ensure that all manufacturers take part in such measures,” it said.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday that BMW (BMWG.DE) has refused retrofits, and that Daimler (DAIGn.DE), the maker of Mercedes cars, has said it could consider hardware retrofits but would concentrate on trade-in incentives.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.