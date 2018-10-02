Volkswagen says Germany must ensure all carmakers are on board for diesel retrofits

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said the German government must ensure that all car manufacturers offer hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles, after the car industry raised objections to an agreement by coalition parties on trade-ins and retrofits.

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen cars are parked outside a VW dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

“For retrofits, we assume that the federal government will ensure that all manufacturers take part in such measures,” it said.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Tuesday that BMW (BMWG.DE) has refused retrofits, and that Daimler (DAIGn.DE), the maker of Mercedes cars, has said it could consider hardware retrofits but would concentrate on trade-in incentives.