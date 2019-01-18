Volkswagen to offer diesel trade-in incentives in all of Germany: Bild

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logos are pictured during the media day of the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will offer trade-in incentives to owners of older diesel vehicles in all of Germany and not just in the 14 cities most affected by emissions, Bild newspaper reported on its website on Friday.

The paper added that details were still being worked out, but the company would pay up to 9,000 euros ($10,200) per car as previously envisaged.

Volkswagen could not be immediately reached for comment.