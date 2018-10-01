FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 1, 2018 / 1:58 PM / in 15 minutes

Volvo not considering diesel car retrofits in Germany: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo is not considering any hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles in Germany, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, denying a report by Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine that said the Swedish carmaker was mulling that option.

FILE PHOTO: A Volvo logo is seen at a car dealership in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“They’re drawing the wrong conclusions,” the spokeswoman said.

Volvo is following the discussion in Germany, she said, adding: “But (if) we’re going to look into how we’re going to help our customers then what we’d be looking at is incentives so that they can trade in for a new and cleaner car.”

Reporting by Esha Vaish; Writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.