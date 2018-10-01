Volvo not considering diesel car retrofits in Germany: spokeswoman

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo is not considering any hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles in Germany, a company spokeswoman said on Monday, denying a report by Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine that said the Swedish carmaker was mulling that option.

FILE PHOTO: A Volvo logo is seen at a car dealership in Vienna, Austria, May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“They’re drawing the wrong conclusions,” the spokeswoman said.

Volvo is following the discussion in Germany, she said, adding: “But (if) we’re going to look into how we’re going to help our customers then what we’d be looking at is incentives so that they can trade in for a new and cleaner car.”