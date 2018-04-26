FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 26, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in an hour

Auto bosses personally responsible for diesel fixes: German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said the bosses of auto makers bore personal responsibility for making sure diesel cars with high emissions had received appropriate software updates by the year’s end.

FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer arrives at German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“My position is that the obligation applies to the automobile bosses,” Scheuer told news magazine Der Spiegel. “The updates must be complete by the end of 2018. That is the only way we can end the diesel discussion, stop the devaluation of vehicles and get sales figures to start rising again.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.