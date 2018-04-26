Auto bosses personally responsible for diesel fixes: German minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said the bosses of auto makers bore personal responsibility for making sure diesel cars with high emissions had received appropriate software updates by the year’s end.

FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer arrives at German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, Germany, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“My position is that the obligation applies to the automobile bosses,” Scheuer told news magazine Der Spiegel. “The updates must be complete by the end of 2018. That is the only way we can end the diesel discussion, stop the devaluation of vehicles and get sales figures to start rising again.”