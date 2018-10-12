Berlin welcomes carmakers' trade-in offers

BERLIN (Reuters) - The government welcomes German automakers’ moves towards making concrete offers of discount trade-ins to owners of older, dirtier diesel vehicles, adding that these latest moves had been precisely what Chancellor Angela Merkel had been expecting.

FILE PHOTO: A fuel tank cap of a diesel car is pictured in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“Volkswagen said for example that it will be offering trade-in discounts from Nov. 1,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. “It’s good that the manufacturers are now making more concrete offers. That’s what the chancellor expected.”