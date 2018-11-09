Diesel summit result is step in right direction: German government

FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign, which bans diesel cars is pictured at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg, Germany, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the German government said on Friday that Thursday’s diesel summit, during which carmakers agreed to spend up to 3,000 euros ($3,403.20) per vehicle to help reduce diesel emissions, was a step in the right direction.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer had said on Thursday that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler were prepared to offer hardware retrofits to clean up older diesel vehicles at their own cost and while rival BMW was still refusing to do so, all three were committed to spending up to 3,000 euros per car on various measures.