October 2, 2018 / 7:42 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

German diesel owners should get choice between retrofits and trade-ins: document

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Owners of older diesel cars in German cities where the air is particularly polluted should be able to choose between trade-in incentives and a hardware retrofit, a coalition paper seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign, which ban diesel cars is pictured at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg, Germany, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The document said German carmakers had agreed to offer an exchange program with attractive trade-in incentives or discounts for owners of diesel vehicles of the Euro 4 and Euro 5 emissions standard.

If owners of a Euro 5 model wanted a hardware retrofit with a so-called selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and if this was available and appropriate, the German government expects the carmakers to shoulder the costs for this, the document said.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
