German Environment Ministry won't accept carmakers rejection of diesel plan

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Environment Ministry will not accept carmakers’ rejection of government plans to cut pollution from diesel vehicles that include asking carmakers to offer owners hardware fixes, a spokesman for the ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A fuel tank cap of a diesel car is pictured in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

“That statement refers to the early reactions of BMW or the VDA (automotive industry association). That cannot be the end of it,” the spokesman said in a regular government news conference.

BMW said on Tuesday it did not see hardware retrofits for diesel vehicles as a sensible solution to the problem.