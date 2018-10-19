FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German transport minister: have not yet received approvable diesel retrofits

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s transport minister said on Friday that carmakers have not yet submitted retrofit kits for manipulated diesel cars for which his administration could grant approval.

FILE PHOTO: German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer attends a news conference on Diesel issues in Berlin, Germany, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Speaking at an event in Hamburg, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer also said that his ministry was in the process of stipulating technical regulations for hardware retrofits of manipulated diesel cars in Germany.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government decided earlier this month to cut pollution from diesel vehicles and fend off diesel driving bans in cities by asking carmakers to offer owners trade-in incentives and hardware fixes.

Reporting by Gernot Heller, Writing by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Maria Sheahan

