Germany flags 15 highly polluted cities to EU - German Chancellery

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has registered 15 cities with high pollution levels with the European Union, and the city of Frankfurt is now included, German Chancellery chief Helge Braun said on Wednesday.

Braun said Germany’s cabinet would decide on Nov. 7 on changes to the Emission Control Act, which regulates parts of German environmental law, to make sure that cities that exceed pollution levels by only a little bit are not subject to diesel bans.

“We are convinced that driving bans can be avoided in most of the 65 affected cities with the package of measures,” Braun said, referring to the agreement reached between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats earlier this month aimed at reducing pollution in the German cities.