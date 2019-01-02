Germany in talks with carmakers on upgrading diesel exhausts - spokeswoman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Talks between the German government and carmakers about updating exhaust emissions filtering systems on older diesel cars to avoid vehicle bans are ongoing, a transport ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The ministry last week released a document setting out guidelines for getting regulatory approval to install upgraded filtering systems, a solution favored by environmentalists and consumer groups. Carmakers want customers to buy new cars with cleaner engines.
Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Riham Alkousaa