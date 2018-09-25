FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 10:22 AM / a few seconds ago

Germany to hold diesel summit on Friday: government sources

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There will be another high-level diesel summit in the German chancellery on Friday, two government sources said on Tuesday, as the transport minister said his top priority was to ensure that diesel owners can swap their old vehicles for cleaner ones.

FILE PHOTO: A traffic sign, which ban diesel cars is pictured at the Max-Brauer Allee in downtown Hamburg, Germany, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The government sources said both the environment and economy ministries were due to take part in the meeting.

Differences of opinions between the conservative-run economy ministry and the environment ministry, run by the Social Democrats, over how to tackle the problem of diesel cars with high nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions have strained Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

Carmakers and German government representatives failed to reach a compromise on Sunday over potential hardware retrofits for older diesel vehicles.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

