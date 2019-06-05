Germany's economy minister proposes power tax cuts if there were tougher CO2 decisions

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier attends a news conference on the development and production of European batteries in Paris, France, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BERLIN (Reuters) - German economy minister Peter Altmaier said he will support reducing or scrapping the so-called eco-tax on electricity to help consumers, should the government decide to raise prices on energy to discourage climate harming carbon emissions.

“Power prices are already too high, we should ensure that there will be no additional burdens,” he told the annual meeting of industry association BDEW in Berlin on Wednesday.

The tax is part of German power bills, among the highest in Europe, which carry a 54% share of taxes and fees.