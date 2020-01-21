Germany to ensure coal exit doesn't undermine EU's CO2 trading system: draft

FILE PHOTO: Brown coal train lorries of RWE Rheinbraun filled with lignite are transported near the coal power plant of Niederaussem of German utility RWE, west of Cologne, Germany, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany wants to ensure that its plan to cancel emissions certificates linked to coal power stations that are due to be shuttered doesn’t undermine the European Union’s emissions trading system, it said in a draft law seen by Reuters.

The government proposal also stipulates that the German finance and economy ministries will work with at least two independent appraisers to determine how many certificates should be cancelled.