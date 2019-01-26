Coal compromise would secure German energy supply: Altmaier tells paper

FILE PHOTO: German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A compromise hammered out early Saturday by a government-appointed commission would provide a secure energy supply while allowing Germany to meet its climate change target for 2030, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a German newspaper.

Altmaier told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung the German government would “carefully and constructively” examine the proposals, which call for Germany to shut down all coal-fired power plants in Germany by 2038 at the latest.

He called Germany’s plans to exit coal production “one of the most challenging transformational processes in the last decades”.