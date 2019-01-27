RWE CEO expects big job cuts due to coal exit: Rheinische Post

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE, Germany’s largest electricity generator, will have to make significant job cuts due to the country’s planned phase-out of coal-fired power plants, details of which were published over the weekend, its CEO told a German paper.

Rolf Martin Schmitz told Rheinische Post he could not yet give a specific number. “But I expect a significant reduction already until 2023 which will go far beyond what is planned so far and can be done through normal fluctuations,” he said.

Germany should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, a government-appointed commission said on Saturday, proposing at least 40 billion euros ($45.6 billion) in aid to regions affected by the phase-out.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Sunday the ruling coalition would move quickly to begin implementing the commission’s recommendations.

RWE is Germany’s largest operator of coal-fired power plants and employs about 10,000 staff in the Rhenish coal mining area, which also includes power plants.

Schmitz said plant staff would be directly affected due to planned shutdowns until 2022, while coal mining jobs would be at risk thereafter.

“That needs to happen in a socially responsible way,” he said.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)